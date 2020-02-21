Molly is creating waves in the music world from Lancaster

In a music scene that is dominated by female singer songwriters, it's hard to pave a way for yourself.

But Lancaster-born Molly Warburton is doing just that. Not only is she making a name for herself, she is creating waves, and has quickly become one of the region's finest-rising stars.

Molly is an exceptional young artist of 23 years of age who's mastered her talent for crafting steadily flowing indie-pop hits. Taking inspiration from from artists like Tracy Chapman, KT Tunstall and Fleetwood Mac, when you listen to her play and sing, you can hear these influences seeping through in her style.

Music has always been an large factor in Molly's life, and it was in her teens that it really started to grow in importance to her.

She says: "I studied music in school. It has always been a massive passion of mine.

"So it all sort of started off with a small school talent show. And then it moved from there to doing gigs at weekends - open mics and things like that. To after school just taking it up instead of going to uni.

Molly picked up a guitar at the age of 12 and learnt how to play

"I always wanted to do music. So I worked doing gigs and just promoting myself really. I've brought out many singles.

"I had a band with me before and now it's gone into more just myself - easier to manage!" she laughs.

Raised in a household resonating with the music of the day, Molly first picked up a guitar at just 12.

"My dad played guitar and I kind of found guitars lying around the house. I just kinda fancied it.

Molly's single Change Your Mind is available now

"When I first started playing I absolutely hated it - well, I didn't hate it, but you always want to be kind of like 'oh I think I could do it' and then you realise it's quite hard to play guitar.

"So it wasn't until later on, like when I was 13/14, when I actually loved it and started properly taking it up kind of thing.

"And I am learning piano at the moment - I wouldn't say I could play piano though!"

In January Molly released her latest single, called Change Your Mind. It is a love song and was written some time ago - all about how it's possible to spend so much time with someone, without really knowing them.

Molly added: "Change Your Mind is kind of a love song. I know what everyone thinks of love songs and stuff, but I wrote it a couple of years ago actually now. But it's kinda been sat in the back burner - kind of what do I do with this?

"It's all about trying to get to know someone - even when you spend a lot of time with someone you might not know them in the way that you want to know them. It's quite a dark subject but I tried to make it a bit more fun. I've got a music video to it. So it's got a bit more energy. Kind of a bit more happy - my influences are more happier than sad.

Some singer songwriters have complex writing process and some find inspiration just hits them. For Molly writing music is more of a slow burner. She said: "I always find it takes me a while to write a song.

"I like to keep it very raw and say much about my experiences and myself.

"And I don't always write a song off the cuff, instantly kind of thing. It takes a while. It kind of starts off with me and my guitar.

"And I do also co-write with another artist. So I kind of take it to him and we just kind of work it from there really. He plays piano so it kind develops in that sense. I find it easier to sometimes write with piano and vocals. I always find it helps to share and collaborate with other people. More ideas when two people are involved."

Coming from Lancaster, Molly was always surrounded by a rich musical melting pot and this has helped shape her career.

"Oh it's great is Lancaster. There's always things like open mics going on, which is obviously a great way for artists to get their music heard. But yeah, it's brilliant.

"It's got like the music festival that happens in October which brings all genres of music together. It's kind of amazing because there are a lot of genres of music as well going on everywhere.

"It's really good because we have quite good support from things like BBC Introducing round here, which obviously gets your music heard.

"Lancaster, for such a small place, town or city, I think it's an amazing place to grow up musically because there's just so much going on. People seem to love it as well, showing support."

Molly's single Change Your Mind is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.