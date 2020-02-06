Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will bring the final show of their 2020 UK tour to cinemas nationwide on March 28 and 29, filmed at London’s O2 Arena.

Showing in over 1000 screens around the UK, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Back Together will see the duo perform their best loved musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from the Lion King, the Greatest Showman and the Phantom of the Opera, as well as a Queen Medley.

Cinema audiences will also be treated to behind the scenes footage and interviews of the pair.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Back Together comes to the Vue in Lancaster on March 28 and 29.

Tickets are available via www.ballandboeincinemas.com.