Medieval weekend in Morecambe

Happy Mount Park is hosting a medieval weekend on June 22 and 23 with combat displays.

Dan FitzEdward, from Historia Normannis re-enactment society, said: “It should be a great day for the family- especially those with smaller children. One of our primary focuses is trying to make kids really engage with history.

“This year we’re bringing around 100 re-enactors into Happy Mount across two days- which means there’s a great opportunity for people to really experience the world of the 12th century while also having a fun day out with the family. The main big combat displays are 1pm and 3pm, but there will be a host of things to engage with all day, including armouries to try on some of the equipment and 12th century lord’s tents.”