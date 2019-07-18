Make My Day festival in Morecambe

There is a family friendly free festival in the West End Gardens on Morecambe promenade on Sunday, August 4.

Grab a bundle of recycled wood and a hammer and get building, craft your own mini sock puppet or add your mark to a never-ending drawing.

Pitch up at Putt-by-Numbers - a custom-made artist designed mini golf course built by the West End creative community especially for the day.

Join Pif Paf Theatre to create an explosive painting spectacle - using pneumatic cannons on a 12m square canvas.

Or take part in Mufti Games’ L_ve Hangman - a life-sized, 3D version of the timeless pen and paper favourite, reimagined as a live action, light-entertainment game show from the ’70s.

With an array of local bands playing on the acoustic stage and NuJazz Arts’ fabulous all day kids rave tent - there’ll be entertainment for all to enjoy.

Head along between noon and 5pm.