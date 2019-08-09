Lancaster teenager wins prestigious music scholarship

A Lancaster teenager has won a prestigious £2,500 scholarship at the Liverpool Media Academy.

Olivia Mulqueeney will now take part in a year-long programme at the academy which is co-owned by pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Olivia, 14, has been singing since she could talk, according to her mum Cheryl Mulqueeney.

“She got through to three rounds of Voice Kids last year which was amazing,” said Cheryl.

“Then this year she got through to the final 10 for the Lancaster Music festival ( Limelight Music Studios) Search for a Star and more recently she again got through to the final for the Talent Trail in Morecambe.

“We’re super proud as parents and this opportunity with the LMA will give her the best vocal training she could receive.”

Olivia will start her course in September.