Lancaster’s The Lovely Eggs release “seething two-minute-and fifty-seconds of rage” with follow up album and tour due soon

Lancaster psych-punk duo The Lovely Eggs have released the first single from their new album I Am Moron, with a national tour due to kick off in April and May.

This Decision, which is already receiving airplay from the likes of Iggy Pop, Marc Riley, Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacq, is described as an “outright attack on greed and mindless consumerism and a fierce defence of a no-frills lifestyle they have chosen to pursue”.

The accompanying video, available on Youtubue provides “a swirling cacophony of images and psychedelic psychosis”.

Singer and guitarist Holly Ross, who lives in Lancaster with her husband and Lovely Eggs drummer David Blackwell, and their son Arlo, said: “For the video we wanted something with the pedal to the frigging floor.

“The track is pretty intense so we wanted something to match that and to take a pop at the moronic relentless capitalist culture that we’re surrounded by these days.”

I am Moron is the follow up to their critically acclaimed 2017 album This is Eggland.

It is their second album co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Tame Impala).

I Am Moron was self recorded by the band in Lancaster - described by Holly as “The Twin Peaks of Northern England” - between Lancaster Musicians Co-op and their home.

During the recording, Lancaster Musicians Co-op was threatened with closure, so the band put their album on hold to fight the eviction.

While they were writing it, they became fascinated by the Mars One program - a global project which aims to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Applicants are offered a one-way ticket - never to see earth again.

This fascinated Holly and David who drew parallels between this mission and their own isolation as a band.

Continuing the heaviness of ‘This is Eggland, I am Moron brings more depth to their sound bringing with it a mix of heavy psych, pop and strangeness.

Some songs flicker between an earthly realism and the otherworldly loneliness of a one-way space mission.

While in contrast, Insect Repellent launches a gonzo-style attack against the middle classes and Bearpit questions the essence of working-class freedom.

By choice, the band have no booking agent, manager, record label or publisher, and support for them is snowballing.

They are selling out bigger and bigger venues and their songs have been produced by Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), remixed by Tjinder Singh (Cornershop) and sampled by Zane Lowe for Scroobius Pip.

With releases in the UK, Europe, USA and Japan, The Lovely Eggs have played hundreds of gigs around the UK, USA and Europe.

Released on limited edition 7” vinyl and accompanied by mind melting artwork designed by Casey Raymond, This Decision is a powerful harsh hit at reality.

Catch The Lovely Eggs live in April 2020 for the ‘I am Moron’ UK album tour:

April 2020

Thur 9 The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 10 The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds *SOLD OUT*

Sat 11 The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Sun 12 The Bullingdon, Oxford

Mon 13 The Fleece, Bristol

Tues 14 The Loft, Southampton

Wed 15 The Portland Arms, Cambridge *SOLD OUT*

Thur 16 Komedia, Brighton

Fri 17 The Garage, London

Sat 18 Gorilla, Manchester *SOLD OUT*

May 2020

Fri 1 The Mash House, Edinburgh

Sat 2 CCA, Glasgow