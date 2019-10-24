Lancaster Priory’s eventful moon landing

Music, storytelling, talks, yoga, poetry and children’s events will take place underneath a massive moon when it lands at Lancaster Priory this November.

The lunar-themed events coincide with the visit of Luke Jerram’s world renowned art installation from November 1-20.

Already well known for its music, Lancaster Priory will host even more concerts during November including Morecambe Brass Band(14); the Blue Moon Band(15) and Lancaster Singers(16).

Saturday Coffee Concerts continue on November 2, 9 and 16 featuring mother and son duo, Ian and Margaret Pattinson; Songs of Land and Sea by David Twizell and David Cookson; and Sandstone Ukelele Band.

Other musical events include singer songwriter Neil Campbell(7); pianist William Thomson and the Priory Choral Scholars both on November 9.

Awardwinning writer Yvonne Battle-Felton leads a workshop on November 7 followed by an open mic storytelling session and there’s a moon-inspired poetry reading with Nigel Stewart on November 17.

There’s an opportunity to enjoy Dinner Under The Moon courtesy of the Global Village Cafe with musical accompaniment on November 6.

Contact the Event Manager at concerts@lancasterpriory.org to book your place.

For visitors wishing to discover more about the moon and space, there are Lunar Lectures aplenty including a talk on November 2 which covers the Apollo moon landings and myths about the moon.

And for those who just want to relax under The Moon, yoga and tai chi sessions take place on Mondays.

Children’s events include science talks and demonstrations, Ipad art and opportunities to dress up as aliens, astronauts and superheroes for photographs under The Moon.

During times when specific events aren’t happening, The Moon will be complimented by surround sound created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello awardwinning composer, Dan Jones. Late night openings take place from Thursdays-Saturdays.

Throughout The Moon’s visit, Lancaster Priory will still be open for prayer and worship with many services making reference to the moon and stars.

On November 20 – The Moon’s last night - Liz Oakley-Brown, a senior lecturer at Lancaster University, will give a talk inspired by Shakespeare, his contemporaries and Luke Jerram’s installation, and teenage girls from Lancaster Priory Choir will sing Compline in darkness apart from the light of The Moon.

The Moon is free to view during Light Up Lancaster (November 1 and 2). From November 3-20, admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children. Special events are charged individually.

For updates on events and to book tickets, visit www.lancasterpriory.org.