Lancaster Museum explores 1612 Pendle Witch Trials

A new exhibition about the Lancashire Witches is on display in Lancaster.

The exhibition is at the Judges’ Lodgings Museum until Sunday November 3.

It showcases the history of the Pendle Witch Trials of 1612, when 10 people were hanged after being found guilty at Lancaster Castle of causing death or harm by witchcraft.

The exhibition will also include an original copy of The Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Lancaster.

This is the account of the Lancashire Witch Trials that took place in August 1612.

Of the 20 men and women accused – amongst them the Pendle Witches and the Samlesbury Witches – 10 were found guilty and subsequently hanged.

This account was written by clerk of the court at the Trials, Thomas Potts. Thomas was ordered by the trial judges to write a record of the proceedings, and this was published in 1613.

Objects on loan from Warrington Museum, including a Witches ball, lucky charms and a white witch’s pig’s heart complete with nails, also feature in the exhibition.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “This exhibition sounds fascinating. It is a good opportunity for people to learn more about the witch trials and to understand the historical importance of why they are still talked about today.

“It will be amazing to be able to see the famous book of the Witch Trials.”

The holidays promise to be lots of fun for curious children with many exciting events also taking place at the museum including a heroes and villains’ workshop, a law and order secret treasure hunt, and a sneaky scoundrel’s drop-in.

Admission to the Judges’ Lodgings Museum costs £3 for adults and £2 for concessions. Children under the age of 16 go free, when accompanied by an adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Judges’ Lodgings is Lancaster’s oldest town house and is set against the iconic backdrop of Lancaster Castle and Lancaster Priory.

The museum is open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Access for disabled visitors is limited at the Judges’ Lodgings Museum, but arrangements can be made by calling 01524 581241.

For more information about the exhibition and events phone 01524 581241 or email judgeslodgings@lancashire.gov.uk

Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.