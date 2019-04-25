LADOS meet charity mascot during rehearsals at Lancaster Grand

‘Rosie’ the Rosemere Cancer Foundation mascot came to visit LADOS during one of their rehearsals at Lancaster Grand Theatre of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Along with Rosie was her ‘keeper’ Dr Alison Birtle (who is in the show) and Julie Hesmondhalgh the area fundraising co-ordinator, Lancaster and the South Lakes, who also came to watch the rehearsal.

The Rosemere Foundation is the chosen charity for LADOS this year in memory of a past member Roger Bradley.

Roger was a very talented and respected member of LADOS who played the part of Jesus of Nazareth in their 1996 production.

Sadly Roger died in 2007 from a cancerous melanoma at the age of 42.

There will be a bucket collection each night at the theatre and proceeds of the Wednesday night raffle will be donated to the charity when Julie will also be in attendance.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for more than 40 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is a set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot following the last week of Christ’s life.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”

Jesus Christ Superstar, will run from Tuesday, May 7 to Saturday, May 11, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.

Call the box office on 01524 64695 for tickets.