LADOS looking for cast members for Lancaster performance of Hairspray

Five years ago Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society staged the amateur premiere of Hairspray to sell out audiences and vowed to repeat the show in a few years – that time has now come and back to reprise the lead role as Tracy Turnblad is Holly Brown, who wowed the audiences back then and is aiming to do so again.

The show will be staged at Lancaster Grand May 5-9, 2020 and pre-audition rehearsals start on October 7, at 7.30pm, at Our Lady’s Catholic College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster.

Auditions themselves will be on October 21 and October 24.

With people moving on all the other parts are up for grabs and LADOS look forward to seeing old and new members for what will be hopefully another sell out show.

It’s a tale of a young girl in 1960s Baltimore and addresses not only racial inequality but how society perceives people who do not ‘fit the mould’.

LADOS are looking for a cast consisting of all members of society – as there would have been at that time and just how it is today - young, old, black, white etc.

If you feel you want to be part of this show please consider coming along and giving us a go.

This time the show will be directed by Laura Saltariche, who has been a Drama and English teacher at Our Lady’s Catholic College for 14 years.

She has produced many shows for the school and is looking forward to taking the reins for this production, together with the support of Holly and Angela Potter, musical director.

Full information is on the website at www.lados.online and on Facebook – Lados.At.