John Illsley tour cancelled including Morecambe show

The remaining shows on Dire Straits’ John Illesley's current tour, ‘Life and Times of Dire Straits’, have now been cancelled.

This announcement comes in the wake of the Government’s recent announcement regarding social gatherings.

John Illsley, founder member and bass player of Dire Straits. Picture by Judy Totton.

Due to the Coronavirus situation the following shows are now no longer going ahead:

Wed March 18 Morecambe The Platform

Fri March 20 Herne Bay Kings Hall

Sun March 22 Dorking Dorking Halls

Wed March 25 Bognor Regis The Regis Centre & Alexandra

Thur March 26 Tewkesbury Roses Theatre

Fri March 27 Spalding South Holland Centre.

John Illsley said: “It is with much regret that the remaining shows on this tour have had to be cancelled. The shows we had done already were great but, obviously, it would be irresponsible, and impossible, to continue in the light of the government’s recent announcement. The most important thing is that people remain safe and if cutting back on social gatherings helps then so be it. We shall be looking at rescheduling the dates as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”