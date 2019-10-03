ITV to open multi-million pound 'I’m A Celebrity...' jungle attraction in the North West

Thrill-seekers will get the chance to experience a taste of top television programme 'I’m A Celebrity...' with the opening of a new attraction based on the show.

ITV today confirmed a new multi-million pound attraction celebrating the smash hit show 'I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' is to open at The Lowry’s new The Watergardens development at MediaCityUK.

The 'I’m A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge' will open next year with an 2,500 square metre indoor entertainment feature, boasting the iconic Base Camp, Croc Creek and Snake Rock in the jungle encounter.

The action-packed family entertainment centre promises to take campmates into the heart of the jungle where they will need to navigate a series of obstacles and challenges.

Visitors have been told they can expect a 90 minute action packed challenge through jungle ziplines, parachute drops and vertical climbing walls.

James Penfold, controller of partnerships for ITV said: “The I’m A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge is a one of a kind, multi-sensory adrenaline adventure. It brings together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series, and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences as a great example of our More than TV strategy.”

Jason Pullen, Managing Director of Lifestyle Outlets added: "Our partnership with ITV is an exciting development in our goal to create a new generation of Outlets by creating unique leisure and shopping destinations with entertainment at their heart.

"I am delighted to reveal that “I’m A Celebrity... Jungle Challenge“ opening at The Watergardens, MediaCityUK next year will be the first of its kind in the UK. I am confident that the experience will be a huge draw for people across the North West and beyond as they look to get closer to the action of this iconic TV show.”

Work to transform the space into a jungle experience is expected to start early 2020 and will open later in the year.