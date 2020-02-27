Hobson's Choice to be performed at Lancaster Grand

Lancaster Footlights’ next production will be the popular Lancashire comedy, ‘Hobson’s Choice’ by Harold Brighouse.

This has been specially selected because Footlights, based in Lancaster’s Grand Theatre, is this year celebrating its 100th birthday and Harold Brighouse was its honorary president from 1923 until 1931.

Hobson's Choice will be performed at Lancaster Grand.

He wrote many plays, most famously, ‘Hobson’s Choice’, which was first performed in 1915 on Broadway in New York.

Set in 1882, the story tells of domineering boot shop owner, Henry Horatio Hobson and his three daughters.

He is anxious to get the two younger girls married off, but Maggie their elder sister has other plans.

The play will be performed at Lancaster Grand from March 10-14. Call 01524 64695.