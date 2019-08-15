Heartwarming tale at The Dukes

A heartwarming tale of a family’s journey, Alex and Eliza will be performed in The Round at The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster on September 27.

Written and directed by Umar Butt and presented by ARC Stockton, the play is an imaginative and epic story of a family looking to its past to understand its present.

As a girl she lived through the death and destruction of the 1947 partition between India and Pakistan, but now Zubair’s grandmother is like everyone else’s grandmother. Old and wrinkly, slow in speech and speed.

The separation, isolation and loss of that time are a distant memory. Now she makes her own olive oil, mango pickle and butter. She sits in the afternoon sun brushing her grandchildren’s hair. Knits sweaters for the winter and makes cakes.

Zubair’s grandmother had lived in the same house on the same street for 40 years of her life. Nothing out of the ordinary, until she gets on a plane to visit Zubair seven seas afar.

Full of music, humour and first class storytelling, Alex and Eliza is an enaging and moving piece of theatre, sharing deeply personal stories with universal themes around love, selflessness and acceptance.

Tickets are priced at £12 for downstairs seating, £10 for balcony seating and £7 for balcony standing. Concessions receive £1.50 off.

For more information and to book tickets, contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.