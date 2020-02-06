Grimms’ fairy tales in puppet form at Morecambe’s Platform

A new adaptation of Grimms’ fairy tales for children is heading to The Platform on Tuesday, February 18.

Join the award-winning theatre company, Box Tale Soup, on an adventure for children aged 3+, featuring wonderful puppets, innovative theatre and spellbinding original music.

What if the wishes were granted? What if the magic were real?

Beasts and breadcrumbs, wolves and witches, frogs and fairies all join the fun in a stunning new adaptation of the Grimms’ most magical tales.

The show, which is a new co-production with Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, starts at 2pm on Tuesday February 18.

Tickets from 01524 582803.