Gothic classic at The Dukes in Lancaster

A chilling new adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved gothic classic The Hound of the Baskervilles is coming to The Dukes this autumn.

The spooky moors of Victorian England set the stage, as four actors perform this infamous Sherlock Holmes mystery in the theatre’s atmospheric Round auditorium from November 6-9.

With Charles Baskerville dead and a terrifying beast rumoured to stalk the moors around the remote Baskerville mansion, Sherlock Holmes sends Doctor Watson to investigate.

But when Watson finds himself surrounded by dense fog and a community steeped in folklore, legend and rumour, the line between reality and myth begins to blur.

The Hound of the Baskervilles, which is recommended for anyone aged 12 plus, is presented by Northern Stage, following the sell-out success of their production of H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds.

Evening performances are at 7.45pm, with a 2pm matinee on November 9.

Tickets are priced £12/£10.50 (Concessions receive a £1.50 discount).

For more information and to book tickets, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.