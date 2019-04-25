Genesis tribute band head to Morecambe

Genesis tribute band, The Carpet Crawlers, bring their UK tour to The Platform for the first time on Friday May 10, 8pm.

The title of the tour ‘Selling Foxtrot by The Pound’ references the fact that the band will be performing Genesis’ iconic albums, ‘Foxtrot’ and ‘Selling England by the Pound’ in a jam-packed show.

In addition, there will be added bonus tracks, creating a hair-raising two and a half hour concert.

The albums which inspired the tour were huge successes for the progressive rock legends back in the early 70s.

‘Foxtrot’, released in October 1972, reached No. 12 in the UK charts with ‘Selling England by the Pound’ released just a year later in October 1973, reaching No. 3.

Both albums’ tours were extremely well received by critics and fans alike, earning Genesis a reputation as one of the greatest live bands in the world.

The Liverpool based tribute band, The Carpet Crawlers, bring the magic of Genesis back to life.

With authentic stage-set, stunning full costumes and make up and frontman Brian Cummins tagged as the best Peter Gabriel voice after the great man himself, this show is sure to send you on a nostalgic trip like no other, perfect for Genesis fans old and new, young and old.

The show at The Platform starts at 8pm on Friday May 10 and is suitable for ages 14+.

Tickets cost £17, and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.