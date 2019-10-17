Fright Night at Heysham library

Fright Night, a show produced by Morecambe performing poet, radio presenter and founder of the Morecambe and Lancaster Poetry Society, Bryan Griffin, is being performed twice in October.

On October 17 the show will be previewed at Heysham Library and then on October 26 at Alt Space 21c Yorkshire Street.

Doors will open at 7.30pm, and entrance will be by voluntary donation.

The show is described as a fun Hitchcockian, whimsical walk on the darkside, a Halloween delight using poetry, stories and music.

There will be a magician at the show on October 26.

Fancy dress is optional but there are prizes for the best worn costume.

Performing spots are limited, but to participate email mandlpoetrysociety@gmail.com.