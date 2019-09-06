Footlights present The Vicar of Dibley at Lancaster Grand

Lancaster Footlights are bringing the beloved television show to the stage this October with A Vicar of Dibley Christmas- The Second Coming, and are bringing the well-loved ‘misfits’ together again in the unusual Oxfordshire village of Dibley.

They warmed the hearts of the British public and now Footlights are bringing some of the best known moments and plotlines from the show back to life! During the run of the television series it was in the top ten viewed programmes of the year on five occasions as well as receiving multiple British Comedy Awards, and this production is set to remind us of why it was so popular.

For the first time in Footlight’s history the same cast from 2018 have been re-cast for 2019 and we are delighted to see them once again re-create all that is good in Dibley!

Adapted for theatre by the original writers Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer this version of the popular comedy brings your favourite characters of the beloved programme. The Stage play by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter captures all those side splitting moment’s including the ‘Radio Dibley’, ‘The Nativity’ and ‘The Birth’.

Expect to see all of your favourite characters from the hugely popular series such as Alice ‘Thickness’ Tinker, Hugo ’Awkward’ Horton Owen ‘Cow-obsessed’ Newitt, Jim the ‘No, No, No, Yes Man, Trot David ‘Snotty’ Horton, Frank ‘The Most Boring Man in Britain’ Pickle, Letitia ‘Dreadful Cook Lady’ Cropley, The ‘Chicken Obsessed Vet and of course Geraldine ‘Most Amazing Bosom’ Granger!

All onstage to create an evening full of laughs.

The Vicar of Dibley will be performed at Lancaster Grand on October 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7.30pm with a matinee on October 13, 2.30pm.

Call 01524 64695 for tickets priced £10 and £9.

This year Lancaster Footlights will pay tribute to John Bluthal who played Frank Pickle, who sadly lost his life in November 2018.