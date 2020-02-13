Folk rock gig at More Music in Morecambe

Scandinavian-influenced folk-rock band BAAB will play at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday February 29, 8pm.

BAAB will take More Music back to their roots, playing music for folk dancing for the audience to enjoy.

BAAB are a montage of mythical beasts and melodies, combining pulsing rhythms with traditional Scandinavian folk to create a heavy stomp perfect for traditional dances.

The band have entertained audiences at Solfest, The Winter Droving in Penrith and The Green Gathering, and will now come to More Music in Morecambe.

At 6pm, the band will be teaching Swedish Polskas, Hottices and other dances in a free workshop.

Tickets range from £8 to £12. Half price tickets (£6) if you have an LA3/LA4 postcode.

Call 01524 831997.