Award-winning folk duo Ninebarrow are playing their third gig at Arnside Educational Institute on Saturday, November 9.

Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere combine vocal harmonies and melodies to deliver songs rooted in history.

Tickets are available online at https://www.ninebarrow.co.uk/arnside, by phone Sue/John Gibbs 01524 762460, by email Sue Hayward suediane57@gmail.com.

Tickets cost £12.50 in advance, or £14 on the door. Doors at 7pm for 7.30pm.