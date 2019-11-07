Folk gig at Lancaster University’s Nuffield Theatre

Rowan Rheingans tours her courageous new solo show ‘Dispatches on the Red Dress’ this autumn, following her critically acclaimed debut at Edinburgh Fringe and celebrated debut solo album.

Rowan Rheingans is a fiddle player, banjoist and songwriter widely regarded as one of the foremost innovators in folk music today.

Best known for her work with acclaimed bands Lady Maisery, The Rheingans Sisters and Songs of Separation, Rowan has won two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (‘Best Original Track’ in 2016 & ‘Best Album’ in 2017) and is a six-times nominee.

Her duo The Rheingans Sisters are currently nominees in the prestigious ‘Best Duo/Group’ category at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Rowan premiered her new solo show ‘Dispatches on the Red Dress’ in a two week run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

Rowan now takes this ambitious and deeply personal one-woman show on a national tour and will be performing at The Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University, this Friday, (November 8), 8pm.

Tickets are £13.50, £12.15(concs), £9.50(under 26).

Call the box office on 01524 594151.