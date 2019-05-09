Folk band perform at More Music in Morecambe

English Folk trio Lady Maisery perform at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday (May 11), 7.30pm.

With their unique approach to harmony singing, intelligent and thoughtful arrangements of both traditional repertoire and original compositions, multi-instrumentalists and singers Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans harness and celebrate their united voice.

Over the past five years, the trio have toured widely, performing sell-out shows across the UK and Europe and have released three critically acclaimed albums.

Lady Maisery will be supported by Lancaster-based youth fiddle group Heron’s Flight.

Advance tickets £13 call 01524 831997.