Find out what happens when Jack crys wolf at The Dukes in Lancaster

A packed season of family theatre at The Duke’s Theatre gets underway this February half term with the charming new show Wolf!

The show is a new take on the classic children’s fable from family theatre company Kitchen Zoo, who return to the venue following their 2018 production of The Owl and the Pussycat.

Combining music and puppetry, the show follows Jack, a child who is bored of watching and counting sheep on the mountain and cries out wolf to the village below, causing a panic among villagers.

Suitable for children aged 3+, there are two performances of the show on Friday, February 21, at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Tel: 01524 598500.