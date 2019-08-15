Festival of Song at Lancaster Priory

Women’s voices will be heard loud and clear at Lancaster Priory’s Festival of Song this September, celebrating 20 years of the Girls Choir at the church.

The 20th anniversary gala concert on September 8 features current and former members of Lancaster Priory Girls Choir conducted by all three Directors of Music from the past two decades including Rachael Lee who founded the choir in 1999.

The choir now includes 20 members aged from eight to their early 20s who sing regularly at church services.

Female voices are at the forefront of this year’s Festival of Song which runs from September 8-15 and features concerts and lunch-time, rush-hour and evening recitals by a variety of choirs from across the district as well as church services, masterclasses, workshops and even a newly commissioned Jazz Mass, written by Priory Director of Music, Don Gillthorpe.

A festival highlight on September 11 is a panel discussion by charismatic and powerful women from Glyndebourne Opera, Snape Maltings and Cambridge University. Making A Musical Matriarchy: Celebrating Women In Music debates issues facing today’s classical music world.

The discussion will be followed by a candlelit recital by soprano Eleanor Penfold and features music written mainly by female composers. St Mary, Lancaster Priory’s patron saint, will be honoured at the festival finale on September 14.

For more information about the Festival of Song, visit the website at www.lancasterpriory.org.