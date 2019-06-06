‘Eyebrow guy’ heads to Lancaster Comedy Club

Sunday, June 16, gives fans a chance to see one of comedy’s rising stars when he performs at Lancaster Comedy Club.

The name Gary Meikle may not immediately ring any bells but mention Facebook’s ‘eyebrow guy’ to any teenage girl worth her mascara and she will immediately know who you mean.

Gary’s social media rants on eyebrows, hair extensions and more have currently earned him well over 150 million views on Youtube.

Glaswegian Gary has continued to grow his act focusing heavily on daughter Ainsley and granddaughter Gracie.

The original show has already sold out but an extra, earlier show, starting at 6pm takes place in the function room at The Borough, Dalton Square Tickets cost £12 from www.lancastercomedy.co.uk.