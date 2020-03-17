Event venues including Lancaster Grand Theatre and Lancaster’s Dukes’ closing during coronavirus pandemic

The Dukes Lancaster and Lancaster Grand Theatre have both announced they are to close due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

On their Facebook page The Dukes Lancaster said: “The health and well-being of our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers is our main priority, and we have spent the past few weeks closely monitoring advice and updates from the UK Government and health organisations regarding coronavirus/COVID-19 and how it impacts organisations such as The Dukes.

“Therefore, in light of the Government’s briefing yesterday afternoon, we will close our doors to the public until at least March 30.

“As the situation is evolving on a daily basis, these plans may change. We will do our best to keep you informed about any developments to our position during this time.

“The Dukes is a registered charity, and we cannot deny that this period will be a challenge. However, like our friends, colleagues and creative partners across the industry, we will be doing our utmost to find the best solutions for the changes that will occur.

“We will try to reschedule as many performances and activities as we can, where possible. Our Box Office team will be contacting ticket-holders to discuss their bookings and our Creative Learning team will get in touch with all our participants and Youth Theatre Members. Please bear with us during this process.

“Our social media channels will also remain open and live, and we’d love to keep talking to you about theatre, film, comedy, and The Dukes during the coming days and weeks. We will also be posting further updates on our website.

“Your support, as always, is and will be greatly appreciated throughout, and we thank you for your patience during this unusual and unprecedented time. Please take care of yourselves and each other. We’ll see you soon.”

Lancaster Grand Theatre said on their Facebook page: “The management of Lancaster Footlights and the Grand Theatre regret to announce that due to the present coronavirus epidemic and following strongly worded public advice from H.M Government the Grand Theatre Lancaster will close in the interest of public health and safety with immediate effect and will remain closed until further notice.

“We will be contacting all our customers and rescheduling as many of our shows as possible.

“Please bear with us and wait for us to contact you if you have tickets for a show in the very near future.

“Our Box Office opening hours will remain but via telephone only 01524 64695 Monday – Saturday 10am – 3pm.

“Online booking will be available at www.lancastergrand.co.uk

“We deeply regret having to take this action but we want to act responsibly in the present emergency and ensure that we take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our patrons.

“As you can imagine as a small unfunded theatre this is a huge blow, we also know the effect this has on all the shows coming in and our local suppliers.

“Take Care of each other and stay well.

“We will keep in touch through our Facebook page, telephone and e-mails.

“Thank you,”

Lancaster City Council who run Morecambe’s Platform venue, are expected to announce closures and service reductions in Lancaster and Morecambe today.

Brewery Arts centre in Kendal said on their website: “In light of Government announcements to avoid non-essential contact, the Brewery Arts Centre has taken the difficult decision to close our building to the public from today (March 17 2020) until at least March 29, 2020.

“If you have booked a ticket or are due to attend an event at the Brewery, our team will be contacting you directly over the next few days to reschedule or refund bookings.

“Should you wish to contact us during this time please email boxoffice@breweryarts.co.uk.“Thank you for your understanding and patience during this unprecedented situation, and very best wishes to everyone.”

