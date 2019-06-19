Elvis tribute act heads to Morecambe’s Platform

‘Tupelo To Vegas: A Tribute to Elvis’, is heading to The Platform in Morecambe on Friday (June 21).

The show features International Elvis Masters Champion Jared Lee, and recreates Presley’s phenomenal career in a two hour stage performance.

The evening will take audiences back to where it all began in 1954 with Elvis’s first recordings at Sun Records, through to the Hollywood years, NBC ‘68 Comeback Special and the electrifying Vegas years.

Songs recreated by Jared, his band and singers include all of the hits from 1954 to 1977.

The show at The Platform will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.