Eleanor Conway brings comedy to The Borough in Lancaster

Ferocious clubber Eleanor Conway has always been a woman of extremes.

What happens when you wake up out of your last blackout and realise the party is over?

Conway’s superpower used to be ‘The Blackout’, a power so strong it meant that she could fast forward to the future.

She’s now ‘clean’, but really she’s still as filthy as ever; still only owns one bra, still dating men way too young for her and still banned from Tinder.

Fresh from a sell out 10 country, 100 date tour this raw, charismatic performer returns with her award winning sequel about what happens when you stop chasing the ‘perfect’ version of you and realise she’s been there all along.

Eleanor brings her comedy show to The Borough Comedy Club on Sunday, May 19.

