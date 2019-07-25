Don’t miss The Mousetrap at Blackpool Grand theatre

Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’ is the longest running show in the history of theatre and is on at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre until July 27.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst.

Who can it be? One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment when the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

The cast includes David Alcock (Mr Paravacini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren) and others.

Tickets priced from £24 to £32 can be bought by telephoning 01253 290190 or visiting www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.