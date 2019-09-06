Dire Straits tribute band at Morecambe’s Platform

Money For Nothing will bring the authentic sounds of Dire Straits to life at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday (September 6), 7.30pm.

During their career, Dire Straits sold over 105 million albums and were able to reach 100 weeks on the UK charts alongside Michael Jackson and U2. Money for Nothing is a show of the highest quality with meticulous attention paid to every detail to faithfully recreate the distinct sound of the original band in an unforgettable sonic spectacular.

The band perform all of the classic hits including: ‘Money for Nothing’, ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Sultans of Swing’, ‘Private Investigations’, ‘Walk of Life’, ‘Brothers in Arms’, ‘So Far Away’ and many more much-loved classics drawn from six platinum albums.

Money for Nothing was formed in 2000 and their abundant energy and the excellence and musicality of their performance makes them a “must see” for any rock enthusiast or Dire Straits fan.

Fronting the band is guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams.

Each member has studied Dire Straits in great depth to re-create their tribute to be as close as possible to the real thing.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on Friday September 6.

Tickets are priced at £21 and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.