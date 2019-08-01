Desert rock group head to More Music in Morecambe

More Music is working with Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary and Global Link to welcome refugees and asylum seekers to a gig in Morecambe.

Algerian Tuareg desert rock quintet Imarhan play More Music on August 9, 7.30pm.

According to organisers, when Imarhan released their self-titled debut album in 2016, their tender, soulful, intense vision of a genre of music already flooded with talent and exposure still managed to float to the top and be heralded as a pivotal record of the ‘New Wave Of Tuareg Music’. With much anticipation the band released their second album ‘Temet’ in 2018 on City Slang.

Imarhan will be supported by Lancaster based Deep Cabaret Trio.

Tel: 01524 831997 for tickets priced £14.