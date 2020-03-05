Deep Cabaret debut new album at More Music in Morecambe

Deep Cabaret will debut their new album Matchless at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday March 14.

At the beginning of 2019 Deep Cabaret were awarded funding from Arts Council England to record an album at Real World Studios with producer Justin Adams, who has previously worked with Tinawarien, Lo’Jo and more.

Deep Cabaret. Picture by Porl Medlock.

Their unique sound, characterised by drones and riffs, is complimented by mashed up lyrics lifted from neuroscience, slavery, fiction and more.

Expect to hear hurdies, bagpipes, bass clarinets, cellos and overtone singing. Tickets cost £10 in advance/ £12 on the door and are available from www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling 01524 831997.

Tickets are free for under 18s.