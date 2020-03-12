Daliso Chaponda at The Dukes in Lancaster

Former Britain’s Got Talent finalist and BBC Radio 4 star Daliso Chaponda makes his debut at The Dukes this month with his new stand-up show, Blah Blah Blacklist.

Known for his forthright take on big issues, the set sees Daliso take a look at the disgraced celebrities and historical figures that we’re ashamed we once admired.

Daliso Chaponda in the live finals of BGT.

Having appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and supported comedians including John Bishop, the Malawian stand-up drew acclaim with a successful stint on Britain’s Got Talen in 2017, in which he finished third.

Daliso is also known for his hit BBC Radio 4 series, Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere, the second series of which was broadcast in 2019.

One of the last dates on his current tour, Blah Blah Blacklist is at The Dukes on Saturday March 14. The show is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus and tickets are priced at £15.

For more information and to book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukeslancaster.org

Other comedians appearing during The Dukes spring season are: John Kearns (March 19); Tony Law (March 27); Jen Brister (May 15) and Josie Long (June 13).