Cult podcaster Sofie Hagen brings her brand new show to The Dukes in Lancaster

Award-winning stand-up, cult podcaster and acclaimed author Sofie Hagen brings her brand new show The Bumswing to The Dukes on March 7.

Fresh from the success of her 2019 semi-memoir Happy Fat, Sofie’s first appearance at the Lancaster venue sees the comedian reflecting on her unreliable memory.

Sofie Hagen.

Ranging from her supposed strawberry allergy to a sex weekend in Swansea, Sofie weaves witty observations and hilarious anecdotes with issues like mental health to explore what our brain chooses to recollect.

As well as her stand-up, the Chortle and Edinburgh Comedy award-winner has appeared on Comedy Store on Comedy Central, Live at the BBC and Roast Battle.

She has also hosted and created a number of successful and influential podcasts, including Comedians Telling Stuff, Made of Human and the smash-hit The Guilty Feminist, which she co-created with Deborah Frances-White.

The Bumswing is recommended for anyone aged 14 plus and tickets are priced £15. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukeslancaster.org