Comedy at The Dukes in Lancaster

Funny man John Kearns makes his debut at The Dukes this March with his stand-up show Double Take and Fade Away.

With a poetic stream of consciousness, John offers unique and profound observation of the human condition in this new show.

Coming to The Dukes stage Thursday, March 19 it is directed by Olivier winner, Jon Brittain and makes the surreal seem accessible. John is a two-time Edinburgh comedy Award winner and four-time Chortle Award nominee. The show is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus and tickets are priced £12. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukeslancaster.org.