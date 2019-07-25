Comedy at The Dukes

Comedy Gym and Tonic visits The Dukes in Lancaster as part of its UK tour this October.

Exploring the challenge of trying to find a moment of calm in difficult times, you can see Gym and Tonic at the Lancaster theatre from October 9 to 12.

The play is set in the sanctuary Scardale Hall Health Farm, run by the best staff in Europe who are happy to pamper, massage and put guests through their paces.

But when characters Don and Shirley arrive to fix their failing marriage, even the coolest therapists start to lose their karma.

Find out what happens when the calm of the sanctuary starts to break and it’s no longer just the clients who need to lay back and relax.

Tickets from 01524 59850 priced between £7.50 and £18.