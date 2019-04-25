Comedian Lou Sanders heads to The Dukes

Comedian Lou Sanders makes her Dukes debut this spring.

This show is all about shame.

Sanders has met some pigs – and been a mucky little pig herself – and she’ll be rolling around in her own filth for the audience’s delight at The Dukes.

Already an acclaimed stand-up, Lou won the Comedian’s Choice Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for Shame Pig where she talks about stabby stepmothers, alcohol issues and an unusual sexual encounter in LA.

Her television appearances include 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Russell Howard Hour and Comic Relief.

Tickets are priced £12. Callthe box office on 01524 598500 for tickets.