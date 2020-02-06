Comedian Joel Dommett heads to Lancaster Grand

Comedian Joel Dommett brings his UK tour to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre in May.

After taking television screens by storm in reaching the final of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV) in 2016, Joel went on to host I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp (ITV2) alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash, and starred in two series of Comedy Central’s critically acclaimed Joel and Nish vs The World.

He was most recently the co-host of Singletown (ITV2), and is currently presenter of Saturday night hit The Masked Singer on ITV.

Other TV appearances includes Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Drunk History.

Joel Dommett - Unapologetic (If That’s Ok?) arrives in Lancaster on Wednesday, May 20.

For tickets or more information tel: 01524 64695.