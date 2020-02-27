Coldplace tribute band head to Morecambe

Coldplace, the tribute to British rock band Coldplay, will perform at The Platform on Saturday, March 7.

The band have more than 600 gigs under their belts across the length and breadth of the UK and more than 20 different countries worldwide.

Coldplace tribute band heads to Morecambe.

Coldplace have appeared on Sky News, BBC Radio One and Two and The Gadget Show and they have played at major festivals alongside the likes of Bob Geldof, KT Tunstall, Ringo Starr, The Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and Roxette to name but a few.

Their aim is to capture the feeling of a live Coldplay performance, the music, the visuals, the energy and the atmosphere.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Call 01524 598500.