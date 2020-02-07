Climber shares her stories and achievements at The Dukes in Lancaster

Internationally-acclaimed climber Sasha DiGiulian visits The Dukes to share some of her history-making stories and achievements.

At just 27-years-old, Sasha has established a reputation as a pioneer in the climbing world, seeing her crowned Female Overall World Champion amongst other titles.

With multiple first ascents of mountains, including 28 First Female Ascents, to her name, such as a route along the North Face of the Eiger, Sasha knows what it takes to push limits and break boundaries in the climbing world.

In ‘Beyond the Comfort Zone’, Sasha reflects upon her ground-breaking ascent of the Rocky Mountain triple big walls known as ‘The Trilogy’, which saw her become the first woman and only the second person in history to manage the climb.

Over two gruelling months, Sasha strove to ascend each sheer wall of Castle Mountain, Mount Louis and Mount Yamnuska in a single day push, whilst also contending with setbacks with climbing partners, injuries and fatigue, and dangerous natural conditions and wildfires.

Sasha’s first-hand account is accompanied by short film ‘The Trilogy’, which documents the breaking points, fears and ambition that formed a backdrop to the climber’s journey from ground to top.

Sure to inspire climbers and outdoor enthusiasts alike, Beyond the Comfort Zone arrives at The Dukes on February 10, with tickets priced at £19. For more information and to book, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukeslancaster.org.