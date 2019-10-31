Cinderella at The Dukes in Lancaster

The Dukes theatre in The Round will be transformed into a wintry woodland for this year’s festive treat – Cinderella: A Fairytale .

From November 22-January 11, the Lancaster theatre will stage the first new version of Sally Cookson and Adam Peck’s Cinderella since its initial awardwinning production.

Cinderella will be performed in the round at The Dukes just as it was originally at Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatre in 2011.

The original production went on to win an Off West End Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

Sarah Punshon directs The Dukes production of Cinderella and Heysham’s Helen Longworth returns to the cast for her third consecutive Christmas.

“I saw the original production and thought it was brilliant, so clever and so funny,” Sarah said. “I’m excited to take such a fantastic script and make our own uniquely Dukes version.”

Trees from Sizergh Castle near Kendal will adorn the set for this year’s show created by the team behind The Dukes two most recent successful Christmas productions of Aladdin and Peter Pan.

The story centres on bird-loving Ella who escapes the chores set by her horrible stepmother and, with the help of her feathered friends, sneaks off to the palace ball in her best party frock and sparkly Doc Marten boots to meet her prince.

With original music and dance routines spanning the Forties to the Sixties plus fantastic puppets, Cinderella is the perfect show for all party-goers aged five plus.

To book tickets, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.