Chinese link for special show in Morecambe

The cockling tragedy of 2004 was the starting point for 12 years of community music development in Hong Kong, South China and the UK.

On July 27 More Music partners from Hong Kong will bring a special show to Morecambe.

The show called ‘It won’t be long now’ is an evening of music and performance about oppression, containment, protest and hope performed in English and Cantonese.

Join Pete Moser and Gus Mok for a musical exploration of protests in Hong Kong, followed by a performance telling the stories of the Sham Shui Po Prisoner of War Camp.

This show is only playing four venues in its UK tour, including Morecambe.

Tickets priced £10-£14 are available from www.moremusic.org.uk.