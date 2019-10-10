Children’s circus at More Music in Morecambe

Improvised and interactive music concert Cinclus Cinclus will be performed at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday October 12.

Cinclus Cinclus is a critically acclaimed jazz concert for children, created and performed by musicians from the UK and Norway.

Presented by More Music in partnership with Lancaster Jazz Festival and Vestnorsk Jazzsenter, the children will get the rare chance to interact and engage with an improvised performance, whilst at the same time experiencing pre-composed tunes, riffs and groves by world class musicians.

Children from Lancaster and Morecambe will get the opportunity to experience the music of accomplished percussionist Terje Isungset in collaboration with cellist Maja Bugge and clarinettist Matt Robinson.

Cinclus Cinclus is a concert with no verbal language.

The children are never told what to do or not to do, they are co-creators of a musical experience that listens to its audience.

Steph Edwards of Christ Church Primary School said “The children reacted in so many different ways to the music – facial expressions, body movement, eye contact, stillness…this was a truly engaging musical experience for primary aged children”.

The concert premiered at the renowned Vossa Jazz in Norway in 2018 and received outstanding reviews. As well as making its UK premiere in Morecambe, it will also be performed at Marsden Jazz Festival on Sunday October 13.

Doors open at 1.30pm. Tickets cost £5/£3 concessions (£4/£2 concessions for LA3 & LA4 postcodes) and can be purchased online from www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/cinclus-cinlcus or by calling More Music on 01524 831997.