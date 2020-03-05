CBeebies' Sarah and Duck at The Dukes in Lancaster

Families and little ones will be able to see some of their television favourites on the stage when CBeebies’ Sarah & Duck bring their live show to The Dukes this March.

The beloved BAFTA award-winning show is brought to life in Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday, a magical adventure that is the perfect introduction to theatre for children aged three and above. Directed by Roman Stefanski, who oversaw the live adaptation of children’s TV show Charlie and Lola, children will be spellbound by the enchanting blend of music, a transforming set and life-size puppets. The production also features pre-recorded dialogue from the show’s regulars. Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday is at the Lancaster venue on March 13 at 4.30pm. Tickets cost £13, from tel: 01524 598500.