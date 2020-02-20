Catherine Cookson's The Cinder Path at Lancaster Grand

The Cinder Path is a new musical and drama set against the backdrop of World War I.

The tale begins in the rolling hills of Northumberland where Charlie Macfell becomes an innocent witness to the murder of his cruel and sadistic landowner father.

Ginger Slater and Charlie Macfell in The Cinder Path. Picture by Paul Lynch.

Believing himself to be the only person aware that his childhood friend Arthur Benton is the killer, Charlie tries to set old injustices to right by protecting his friend from prosecution.

The Cinder Path features Nick Cochrane who is well known for playing the role of Andy MacDonald, brother to Steve in Coronation Street.

Reporter Michelle Blade spoke to Coronation Street star Nick Cochrane before the show.

1) What character do you play in The Cinder Path?

The character I play in the Cinder Path is Ginger Slater (originally a workhouse boy brought to a Northumberland farm from the north west of the country).

2) How long and often do you rehearse for the role?

Initially three weeks rehearsal for the first tour in October 2019 but only a short refresher course for the second run.”

3) How different is it acting live to acting, say, on Coronation Street when you can do retakes?

Live theatre is an exciting experience because there are no re-takes and no second chances to correct your performance, also you get an immediate reaction from the audience.

4) Is this your first time performing at Lancaster Grand?

Yes, and I am looking forward to my first appearance at the theatre.

5) How long has it taken you to learn your lines?

Fortunately, growing up on Coronation Street, learning lines becomes second nature and as there are script changes …. things change organically and you have to learn to adapt quickly.

6) Do you get nervous before going on stage?

Everyone gets nervous a little, but that is a good thing, but more nerves kick in if someone is in the audience whom you know.

7) When did you appear in Coronation Street and do you hope to reprise your role at some point?

I first appeared in Coronation Street in 1989 and finished in 1999. I have returned a couple of times for weddings and jail breaks … but the role belongs to Granada TV and it is ultimately their decision if I return or not.

8) How many years have you been acting?

I have been acting since age 15 on the Street and still going strong.

9) Is acting what you wanted to do from a young age?

Yes, I always wanted to act but schools don’t really cater for acting abilities so the idea was to get a career in something else as back up and pursue the acting but fortunately The Street came calling, so no back-up career was required.

10) Did you go to stage school or theatre school?

I didn’t go to stage school as I was still at regular school when I started on The Cobbles, although Granada did give you some training during the first few years.

11) Where do you live, what is your age and do you have a partner or children?

I live in Manchester born and bred married for 20 years to Denise and I have a son of 19 and a daughter of 15. I am 46 but have a mental age of nine!! (according to my wife!)

12) What do your family think about your acting role?

My family are very supportive, although quite bored with the whole thing!!

13) What other acting roles have you had before?

I must have played every role there is in pantomimes, as well as several other theatre roles but more recently I played a drug dealer in Doctors, plus loads of other stuff

15) What advice would you have for other people wanting to get into acting?

My advice to other actors would be to stay focused. Be strong to criticism and rejection but never give up on your dream.

16) Have you had other jobs before you got into working on television and on stage?

I was still at school when I started on the TV but I had a paper round once!!

Friday, February 21, 2pm and 7.30pm at Lancaster Grand.

Tickets for the show cost £21/£24 and are available from the box office tel: 01524 64695.