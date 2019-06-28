More Music’s annual Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe’s Promenade and town centre on Saturday and Sunday (June 29 and 30) from 12pm to 5pm.

One of the top family events of the summertime in Morecambe, Catch the Wind is a fun free festival that appeals to all ages.

Enjoy impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers, or bring your own kite and fly it on the beach.

Thanks to sponsorship from Morecambe BID, the Kite Festival has expanded to cover North Beach once again this year.

There will be live music, art and music workshops, street entertainment and bands, a funfair, storytellers, stalls, festival food and much more.

More Music’s young musicians will be taking over the Boom Bike Solar Stage near the Midland Hotel with a variety of different performances from up and coming North West talent.

There will also be live music outside The Platform from Rachael Dadd, Rimka, Gideon Conn, Good Boy Nikko, Teri Birtwhistle, Pancake Steel Band, Bollywood Fusion violinists, Honk! Streetband, Boom Dang and More Music’s very own Baybeat Streetband.

Family favourite The Imaginarium will be returning to the Kite Festival this year where storytellers, magicians and circus artistes will dazzle and delight you with tales and acts of derring-do.

Other theatrical performers on show are Fairly Famous Family’s Life Guards keeping an eye on safety by the sea and Thingumajig’s Dodos who will desperately be trying to fly with the kites.

Families with primary school age children and younger can book free tickets to see a brand new show from Rachael Dadd and Ichi called ((( On Pa ))) at Morecambe Library at 1pm on Saturday June 29.

((( On Pa ))), meaning sound wave in Japanese, is the brand new collaboration of Japanese musician inventor ICHI and English contemporary folk artist Rachael Dadd.

It is a lively and meditative auditory and visual journey - an experience to be universally shared and enjoyed by all cultures and all ages.

((( On Pa ))) use handcrafted instruments made from found objects, alongside experimentally playing with steel drum, clarinet, banjo and voice. Projections and live drawing, ball games, water, ice, books and more are playfully woven through the performance.

((( On Pa ))) invite you the audience to become an orchestra with them.

New to this year’s festival you can visit The Soundavan in New Town Square - a funky caravan playing World Music grooves with guest dancers, bands and workshops accompanying.

You’ll find choirs at Morrison’s and in the Festival Market and throughout the weekend just outside Next on Central Drive, Talons Bird of Prey are bringing some birds for festival goers to meet.

Look out for a beautiful new flag display from Sound Intervention on the Stone Jetty which will be accompanied by the curious, haunting whistling of giant bamboo flutes played by the breeze.

More Music’s Folk O’Lune ensemble will be hosting a folk session in The Station Pub on the Saturday of the festival between 2pm and 4pm and would welcome any folk musicians to come and take part. They’ll also run a pop up ceilidh at The Boom Bike Solar Stage on Sunday at 2pm.

More Music are working in partnership with Preston City Mela to bring an experience of South Asian culture on the Sunday of the festival this year. There’ll be traditional and Bollywood dance performances in New Town Square and arts and crafts workshops on the midland field including Henna painting, underwater Rangoli , Ebru Marbling, Saree Draping and even traditional Indian kite making!

The festival will close with a celebratory parade at 4.30pm on the Sunday starting behind the Midland Hotel bringing together all of the streetbands from the festival and artistic creations made over the weekend.

This event is free.

For more information visit moremusic.org.uk/catch-the-wind-kite-festival or give More Music a call on 01524 831997.