Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid being shown at The Dukes

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid ride into town this May, 50 years after their story first hit the big screen.

The classic film which sees Paul Newman and Robert Redford play two outlaws who rob trains in the Old West is the latest dementia friendly screening at Lancaster’s Dukes cinema.

The Dukes A Life More Ordinary(ALMO) events programme aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss, their friends and families though everyone is welcome.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid(PG) begins at 2pm on May 13 and ends at around 4.10pm.

Light and sound is specially adjusted for the ALMO screenings and people can move around and come and go as they please during the film and interval entertainment.

Pastoral care is not provided at ALMO events so a friend, relative or carer must also attend.

Tickets are priced 6.50/£5.50 concessions with free admission for one friend, family member or carer. There’s a free pastry and a tea or coffee with each ticket. To book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

For more information about A Life More Ordinary visit http://dukes-lancaster.org/creative-learning/inclusive-theatre/ where there’s short films about the scheme.