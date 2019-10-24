Boycie from Only Fools and Horses appearing in Morecambe

John Challis, best known for his portrayal of Boycie in the classic British comedy Only Fools and Horses, will be live at The Platform on Thursday, November 7, at 7.30pm.

‘Only Fools And Boycie – An intimate evening with John Challis’ is a one man theatre show in which one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his career.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in showbusiness, he will be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst and friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

He’ll also recall tales from Dr Who and other TV classics.

Telephone: 01524 582803 for tickets.