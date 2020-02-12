Blues and roots icon brings tour to Morecambe

Stevie Nimmo, one of the best known and highly respected musicians throughout the blues and roots world, brings his trio to The Platform on Friday February 28.

Having been performing for the best part of three decades including as one half of The Nimmo Brothers with his sibling Alan Nimmo, Stevie last album was ‘Sky Won’t Fall’ back in 2016, voted album of the year by many in the media.

Stevie Nimmo.

The follow up LP was due to be recorded and released in 2017 however after a nasty fall from a mountain bike resulting in a broken humerus, Stevie was forced to put the new recording on hold.

In true Glaswegian fashion, he was never going to allow this ‘unfortunate’ incident to stop him completely and instead, took to the road with sublimely talented young guitarist Dave Devlin taking on the guitar duties before taking over guitar duties once more albeit with a rather crooked and very much still broken arm.

Finally, after 18 long months of waiting, Stevie had surgery on the broken arm in January 2019 and is at long last ready to get out on the road again.

At the same time, he is busy writing new material for a new album which he is hoping to release in the near future. Stevie is still enjoying making music now as much as at any point throughout his 30 years in the business and is fully relishing touring and performing the new songs.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm on Friday February 28. Tickets cost £15 each and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.